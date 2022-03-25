Scio Township looks at a new restaurant plan

A vacant Meijer out lot on Zeeb Road, just south of the Starbucks, is expected to be transformed into a Panera restaurant with a drive-through.

The development plans for 140 S. Zeeb Road have been moving through the Scio Township planning and approval process since last summer and now after the last Scio Township Board meeting, it’s getting closer to becoming a reality.

The site is just east of the Meijer store and south of Scio Square, which contains the Starbucks and a Jimmy Johns.

The township board approved the site plan for the development at its March 22 meeting. The plan is proposed by a group called Scio Retail Management II.

In the report to the township board, consultant, OHM Advisors, said the applicant is requesting site plan approval to construct a 4,198 square foot drive-through restaurant at 140 S. Zeeb Road.

OHM said the location is 1.73 acres and is currently vacant land and is zoned C-2, General Commercial.

Other decisions related to this had the township Planning Commission recommended approval of the drive-through conditional use on the site on June 28, 2021, and the Township Board approved the conditional use on August 10, 2021.

Scio is home to another Panera, just down the road on Jackson Road.