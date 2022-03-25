Dexter Water Polo Wins Home Opener

Photo provided by Margaret Sharon

The Dexter boys’ water polo team opened its home season by taking down Walled Lake 14-6 Tuesday night.

The win evened the Dreadnaughts record at 2-2 after starting 1-2 at the Pioneer Early Bird Invite last weekend. Dexter fell to Pioneer 12-4 and the Birmingham Groves 18-6 before finishing the weekend with a 10-8 win over Birmingham Seaholm.

The Dreads have a lot of new faces on the squad this season with 12 new players on the team.

Dexter took a 3-1 lead after one and blew the game open by outscoring Walled Lake 5-0 in the second for an 8-1 lead at the half.

The Dreadnaughts put the game away with a 6-2 run in the third for a 14-3 lead and cruised to the win.

Senior Captain Tristan Lorincz had a big night with six goals and one assist to lead Dexter.

Joe Sharon had a strong night with three goals, four steals, and two assists, while Otto Krueger added three goals and two steals. Grady Wheeler chipped in with a goal and assist, while Adam Bergen had a goal and two steals.

Griffin Patel came up big in net for the Dreadnaughts with 13 saves.

The JV rolled to an 18-8 pasting of Walled Lake.

Liam Macneil had a monster night with 11 goals and two steals to lead the Dreads.

Ben Curtis added two goals and recorded nine steals in the win. Lucas Greatorex chipped in with two goals and a steal. Bergen, Garrett Anderson, and Ben Alekseev scored one goal each. Anderson made four saves and Eli Johnston one in net for Dexter.

The team will return to action April 12 when they host Okemos.