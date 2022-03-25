Dexter Lacrosse Routs Farmington in Opener

The Dexter boys’ lacrosse team kicked off the 2022 season on the right foot with a 15-2 pasting of Farmington at Al Ritt Stadium Wednesday night.

It was a cold, wet night at Al Ritt, but it didn’t slow the Dreadnaughts as they easily rolled to the win.

AJ Gordon led the Dreadnaughts with four goals and two assists.

Gerzon Herter came away with three goals and two assists, while Gabriel Ward added three goals and one assist.

Jeremiah Jones had a big night with one goal and was a force all over the field with 12 ground balls and winning 13 out of 17 face-offs. Marty Watson recorded two goals and one assist, JT Bonilla two goals, and Colin Kennedy one assist.

Everet Lemon stopped seven of nine shots in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter returns to action April 8 when they host Howell.