Dexter Track and Field Teams Compete at SEC Invite

The Dexter track and field teams took part in the SEC Indoor Invitational at Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday and had some strong showings for the Dreadnaughts.

No team scores were kept at the meet with the top-five finishers earning medals.

Cole Sheldon had a big day for the boys’ team by winning the long jump and the pole vault.

Cole Cabana won the 60-dash, while Samuel Fitzpatrick was second in the high jump.

Micah Davis finished third in the 200, Keaton Murphy-Walstead fourth in the high jump, Clark Sheldon fifth in the pole vault, and the 4x400 relay team of Johnny Adamczyk, Davis, Kyle Sutton, and Alex Hoffman finished fifth.

James Livingston was seventh in the shot put, Kaden Korcek seventh in the pole vault, Owen Ackerman, Brandon Anderson, Zachary Sawin, and Josh Lamb seventh in the 4x800. Gabriel Fitzpatrick was ninth in the high jump and Adamczyk ninth in the long jump.

Anderson was tenth in the 800, Luke Petrinko 14th

in the 3200, Lamb 17th in the 1600, and Ackerman 18th in the 1600.

Jamie Giese won the shot put for the girls’ team.

The Dreadnaughts dominated the pole vault with Sophia Mettes winning the event. Ella Gasionek was third, Ellie Manley 5th, and Bethany Simons sixth.

Annissa Sisson was fifth in the 3200 and Hannah McComas fifth in the 800 to earn medals.

The 4x800 team of Amanda McGill, McComas, Annabel O’Haver, and Alena Blumberg was sixth, Amanda McGill sixth in the 800, Meghan McGill seventh in the 400, the 4x200 relay team of Brooklyn Whitehead, Gracie Burns, Hannah Berenson, and Mikala Sposito eighth, and the 4x400 relay team of Berenson, Burns, Meghan McGill, and Whitehead eighth.

O’Haver was ninth in the 800, Ashley Mitchell eleventh in the 1600, Addison Bruckman eleventh in the 400, Lillianne Trinkle eleventh in the shot put, Whitehead 13th in the 200, Sidney Streetman 13th

in the 1600, Sophie Reyes 13th in the shot put, Evie Weiszhaar 14th

in the long jump, and Sposito 15th in the 60 dash.