LaFontaine Chevrolet to provide Dexter Baseball Club with new equipment, monetary contribution, and instructional clinics

LaFontaine Chevrolet is partnering with the Dexter Baseball Club in Dexter.

LaFontaine Chevrolet has joined forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball program to provide new equipment, invitations to free instructional clinics and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a test drive fundraiser.

“Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. LaFontaine Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Dexter,” said Quaila Pant, Grass Roots Marketing Manager for LaFontaine Chevrolet. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instills in its players.”

2022 marks the seventeenth year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball & Softball program and has benefitted over 9 million players since it launched in 2006. Last year, more than 1,100 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.

LaFontaine Chevrolet will present Dexter Baseball Club an equipment kit that includes useful items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees, and ball buckets. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former MLB/MiLB players and coaches, or instruction from Ripken Baseball.

In addition, LaFontaine Chevrolet will present a check representing a one-time donation to Dexter Baseball Club. Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds to support the league as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership.

“Chevrolet designs and builds its vehicles with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We encourage everyone to take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” said Pant.