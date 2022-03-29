Intersection of Miller & Zeeb Roads Coming Safety Improvements

From WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is pleased to announce a 2023 Safety Improvement Project at the intersection of Miller Rd and Zeeb Rd in Scio Township.

What will the improvement look like?

WCRC is planning to install turn lanes and a traffic signal at the intersection of Miller Rd and Zeeb Rd in Scio Township.

Why this intersection?

WCRC monitors intersections across the county for traffic volumes and safety. This intersection has experienced a number of serious crashes over the years. This improvement is designed to help reduce the number and severity of crashes.

How is this project funded?

WCRC has been awarded a federal grant through the Highway Safety Improvement Program from the Michigan Department of Transportation, which administers the funds on behalf of the Federal Highway Administration. This grant will fund the vast majority of the project’s cost. Per the program rules, these grant dollars can only be spent on this project, they cannot be applied to other road work.

Click here to see all the grants WCRC staff are pursuing.

When will this project be completed?

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2023. Duration of lane restrictions and/or road closures will be determined during the design phase of project planning.

Any project-related trees removals will take place between October 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 to comply with environmental restrictions.

How can I get more information?

WCRC will hold a virtual public information meeting about this project prior to construction in 2023. A meeting notice will be sent via email prior to this meeting.