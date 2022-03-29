Spring Fundraising Dinner in Support of Gordon Hall

Two historic homes, Dexter’s Gordon Hall and the current Cornman Farms, have stood together for 179 years on Island Lake Road just west of Dexter since shortly after the town’s founding in 1824.

These neighboring homes were both built by Dexter’s founder, Judge Samuel Dexter, who also recruited settlers to come to the frontier and help grow his little town. He brought Dr. Cyril Nichols who became Dexter’s first doctor in 1827 and was soon joined by Dr. Amos Gray in 1832. The home that now houses Cornman Farms was built for Dr. Gray in 1834 after his arrival, and Gordon Hall was built in 1843 for Judge Dexter’s young and growing family.

In celebration of the history of these neighbors, the Dexter Area Historical Society (DAHS) is thrilled to announce our spring fundraiser, Neighbors helping Neighbors – Springing Forward in Support of Gordon Hall.

On Wednesday April 27, we will host a drive-through dinner at Cornman Farms 8540 Island Lake Road in Dexter. The $125 price includes dinner as well as a donation to continue our restoration work at Gordon Hall.

The dinner will be prepared by the amazing staff at Cornman Farms and will include:

Kale, dried cherry, pine nut salad

Your choice of

(1) Lemon Tarragon Chicken with Fondant potatoes

(2) Hales Smokehouse Ham with Fondant potatoes

(3) Potato, leek and cheddar Devon Pie

And for dessert - Valrhona Chocolate Fondants

For Reservations and to pay by credit card call:

Ina Germain at 734-395-4106

Or click here and print the reservation form and mail it with your check to:

Dexter Area Historical Society

3443 Inverness

​Dexter, Michigan 48130

Pickup times can be arranged from 5-7 PM on the 27th. Our sponsors for this event are Cornman Farms and the Bob and Jan Lyons Foundation.

Visit dexterhistory.org for detailed information regarding meal choices. Reservations are required and should be made by Monday, April 18 by calling Ina Germain at 734-395-4106. DAHS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.