Man found dead at a gas station near Dexter

Police discovered a dead man inside his car after responding to an emergency situation on March 26 at the Pilot Travel Center near Dexter.

After hearing reports over local social media pages about an emergency situation at the Pilot gas station, The Sun Times News followed up with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Jackson, a spokesman for the WCSO, said “on Sunday the 26th at 5:20 p.m. we received a call that there was a man in a vehicle at the Pilot gas station who was unresponsive.”

Local social media posts said it was observed that law enforcement raced to the scene where there were also firefighters and an ambulance on hand. Police taped off the area around the car as it did its initial investigation.

The Pilot is located at 195 Baker Road, near I-94.

“It was discovered that the 57-year-old man from Detroit was deceased,” Jackson said. “The cause of death is unknown at this time, but foul play is not suspected at this time.”