Scio Twp Preserves Land Along Honey Creek

From Barry Lonik

Scio Township’s Land Preservation Program recently purchased two contiguous parcels totaling 20.754 acres. The parcels are on the north side of Marshall Rd. between Baker Rd. and Zeeb Rd.

The property is a mixture of high-quality upland woods, scrub woods, and wetlands with frontage on a branch of Honey Creek. It connects to conserved land to the west and north expanding the block to over 259 contiguous acres. Most importantly the purchase provides public road frontage for a parking area and trailhead to provide better access to a previous purchase of 26 acres of woods and fields. Plans are to install trails but for now, it's not publicly accessible.

Scio Township’s dedicated land preservation millage—which voters passed initially in 2004 and renewed in 2012, both by large margins—was the sole funding source for these purchases.

With this project, the Township program has been involved in protecting 1,604 acres, with more projects set to close in the coming months.

Photo credit Barry Lonik