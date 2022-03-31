Dexter Community Report, 03-28-22

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Updates from the written reports of Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol and City Manager Justin Breyer.

Water-Well Barriers: The DDA will purchase 36 orange and white water-well barriers. The barriers will be made available to businesses who wish to block off the parking spaces directly in front of their location for customer use. Riverview Café, Dexter Pub, and Beer Grotto have expressed interest. The DDA will also purchase banners to cover the barriers and improve the ascetics.

3045 Broad St: River Caddis Development, based in East Lansing, has met with the Broad Street Committee for possible redevelopment of the empty property overlooking Mill Creek Park.

Sloan-Kingsley Property: New owners of the property adjacent to Bishop Circle Industrial Park and Dexter Crossings have met with the City about possible utility extensions for residential development. The property is currently in Scio Township.

Community Garden: The City is taking applications for this year’s Community Garden. Plots are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Yard Waste Pick-Up: The DPW will resume weekly wood chipping on Wednesday, April 6. Yard waste collection begins April 4.

Traffic Signal Timings: The City is in the process of contracting a company to modify the traffic signal intervals at Main & Baker and Dan Hoey & Ann Arbor.

Easter Eggstravaganza: The City’s Park & Rec Commission is following last year’s format of having the kids solve riddles to win prizes. The Commission has ordered supplies and is working on the clues.

2nd St. Water Main: Work on the Second St. water main, and sidewalk will begin the first week of April and last through June.

Student Reps: The City is seeking two student representatives for each of the following bodies: City Council, Parks and Recreation Commission, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee, and Planning Commission. Students who wish to apply must live within the Dexter School District and can be in grades 9 to 12.

Trash Removal Rate Increase: Waste Management requested a meeting with the City to discuss a possible rate increase due to current economic conditions. Waste Management is seeking an increase of $1.96 per residential customer per month, effective May 1, 2022. A meeting with WM was set for Tuesday, April 5.

DAFD Fire Chief: Mayor Keough reported that the DAFD Board had directed its Succession Committee to begin contract negotiations with Doug Armstrong to possibly fill the position after current Chief Robert Smith retires.