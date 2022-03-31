City of Dexter Community Survey is Now Live

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The City of Dexter’s community survey is in process.

The City is sending postcards to residents with a QR code and link, either of which takes them to the survey online. Hard copies of the survey can also be picked up at the City Offices.

The survey is for Dexter residents and non-residents connected to the City. The survey has a question declaring which one you may be.

The 42-question survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and polls people’s thoughts on such issues as downtown shopping, restaurants, non-motorized mobility, governmental interaction, parks, and government spending. There are multiple places to clarify your answers with specifics. At the end, space is provided to share whatever might be on your mind that wasn’t included in the survey.

The City of Dexter Community Survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DexSurvey

“Surveys are just one way to gather public input,” stated Councilmember Jamie Griffin in presenting the idea to the Council. “Although I hope residents will find 15 minutes or so to complete the survey, I encourage residents to reach out to the City or Council however they feel most comfortable--attending a public meeting, sending an email, or making a phone call. I personally think our job is easier and, more importantly, the outcome better when residents are actively involved.”

Image credit: Doug Marrin