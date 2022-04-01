Final Site Plan Approved for Millenium Place Condos

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

At its March 28, 2022, meeting, the Dexter City Council approved a Planned Unit Development and Final Site Plan for Millenium Place Condominiums targeted at active adults and working professionals who want to live in Dexter.

The three-story, 23-unit condominium development will have three two-story townhouses facing Grand St. The remaining 20 units will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom condos ranging from 774 to 1,405 square feet. The parking will be in the rear of the complex, hidden from passing traffic by the architectural design. An open green space and patio area are planned with picnic tables around the rain garden. Plans include protected bike racks to further cater to the growing desire for non-motorized modes of transportation.

Aerial view of the .71 acres at 7956 & 7960 Grand St. approved for Millenium Place Condominiums. Carlisle/Wortman Assoc. from City Council packet

In its written description of the project, developer Marhofer/Campbell Development Co., LLC, stated, “Living within the City limits offers convenient access to all the amenities of the downtown community, including restaurants, theater, health services, shopping, parks/B2B trail and mass transit, identified as attractive to many of today’s markets as analyzed in the Target Market Analysis of the City of Dexter (MSHDA/Land Use USA, 2015).”

The condos are designed with aesthetics in mind. Variations in materials are meant to break up the building façade and blend in with the surrounding neighborhood but still exhibit an urban flair. The landscaping buffers and outdoor design is intended to create a visually appealing landscape for passing pedestrians and motorists. Façade materials will be primarily eco-friendly and sustainable.

Conceptual rendering looking from the west. Jeffrey A. Scott Architects PC from City Council packet

The property has no historical or significant structures. One small house will be removed. Many of the trees on the lot are in poor health or invasive. Ten maple trees will be removed and replaced, some with trees suitable for growing under the power lines that cross the parcel.

The Council questioned Marhofer/Campbell partner Jack Campbell if he had received any feedback from the neighbors. Other than working with one neighbor on some shared property issues, he replied no one else had contacted them, which was unusual.

“We haven’t had any of that at all. I think it’s really going to be a benefit for the neighborhood,” he told the Council.

The Council approved the plans with a few conditions regarding lighting and a low wall to block vehicle headlights from shining in the first-floor windows.

Conceptual view looking from the east. Jeffrey A. Scott Architects PC from City Council packet