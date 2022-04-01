Easter Story with Live Animals Set for Downtown Dexter

Mark your calendar for a free spring event, The Easter Story, Saturday, April 16, from 1-3 p.m., featuring many live animals to enjoy and pet around the gazebo in Monument Park, downtown Dexter.

This is the second year for the event sponsored by Dexter United Methodist Church. Last year, the event and the animals were at the church, but the event's popularity prompted the church to move it downtown this year. “Who wouldn’t stop to see a camel, donkey, lambs, cattle, roosters, goats, and other animals in downtown Dexter?” asks Denise Kasischke, DUMC pastor of family ministry.

People who attend will receive a booklet narrated from the animals’ perspective. This retelling of the Easter story offers a fresh look at the crucial moments in the life of Christ that appeals to all ages. The narrative will also be displayed on poster boards at each animal station.

There will be nine stops to visit, each with animals “speaking” about what they were experiencing during this tumultuous time, from Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem to the cleansing of the temple, from the Garden of Gethsemane to the empty tomb.

“While children do enjoy the animals, we had many older folks stop by too,” says Kasischke. “We just think this is something many people will enjoy on the Saturday before Easter.”

