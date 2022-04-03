Scio Township has a new budget plan

Scio Township's new budget plan includes setting aside money for road and pathway work.

The Scio Township Board adopted the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023, at its March 29 meeting. The fiscal year began on April 1.

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Will Hathaway to ask about the budget.

He said some highlights from it include money for various road improvement projects and for the ongoing work to build the Zeeb Road Pathway toward its eventual connection with the Border-to-Border trail north of the Huron River.

“There is funding for land preservation and for expanding public access to township nature preserves,” Hathaway continued to detail some of the highlights. “We are continuing the work we began in 2021 on environmental sustainability and there are plans to improve energy efficiency at both the Township Hall and the Fire Station. The budget also anticipates the use of the Township's tree fund to plant more replacement trees in the coming year.”

As far as exact amounts set aside to pay for certain things, the township has budgeted $2,193,238 for parks and pathways, $50,000 for tree mitigation and $1,892,840 for the fire department and $1,538,775 for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

These are just as few expenditure areas.

Some areas of revenue include $3,204,000 from Parks and Pathways, $938,380 from the American Rescue Plan Act and $369,250 from the township-wide road special assessment district.

Again, these are just a few areas of revenue.

Hathaway described the budget as the annual spending plan that continues the ongoing work of the Township government.

He said the Township Board is required by law to: 1) approve amendments to balance the budget for the fiscal-year-ending and 2) adopt a budget for the new fiscal year that commences on April 1.

Most of the budget is a continuation of the prior year, Hathaway said. The budget appropriates the funds. The board then authorizes spending based on the appropriated budget.

To see the entire budget plan, contact the township at 734-369-9400 or go to www.sciotownship.org. One could also visit township hall at 827 N. Zeeb Road to look it over.