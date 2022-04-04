Dexter Forum Notes 04-02-22

From John Hansen, Moderator

Well it wasn't Saturday Night Live but it was Saturday Morning Live for the first time in a long time and a nice group of heavily vaccinated and partially masked somewhat socially distanced community influencers were in attendance.

We did dig into our bag of chestnut issues and talk about land use and development for a while. There is always a new rumor about the Sloan Kingsley property along Baker Road and now the big new development proposed for the intersection of Baker and Jackson. It really helps to have a real developer in the room who can help us see the issues from all points of view.

This is an election year and the new district lines and term limits are bringing forth a new set of candidates and new connections with Jackson County. So the stars of the show this morning were four of those new candidates and we gave them each time to introduce themselves. They will all be invited to step up on the stump in due time.

Carrie Rheingans (D) is a candidate for the 47th house district which includes the City of Dexter, Scio Township and points east and west.

Jennifer Conlin (D) is a candidate for the 48th house district which includes Webster and Dexter Townships .

Kelsey Heck Wood (D) is a candidate for the 14th Senate District.

Karl Barr (NP) is a candidate for District Court Judge 14-A which includes most of us and most of Washtenaw County.

Candidates speak for themselves and I don't try to summarize their presentations.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM live and in-person at the Dexter Wellness Center.