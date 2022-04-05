Dexter Township sets a date to dispose of those large difficult unwanted bulky items

Do you have a mattress, couch or other bulk item you need to get rid?

Or some scrap metal?

Well, you’re in luck because Dexter Township is sponsoring a Bulk Item and Scrap Metal Clean-Up Day on May 14.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on that Saturday at the township hall parking lot, 6880 Dexter Pinckney Road.

The event is open to Dexter Township residents and surrounding communities.

The township will be accepting: Mattresses, Couches, Sofas, Chairs, Tables, Chest of Drawers, Cabinets, Patio Furniture, Garden Equipment, Mowers, Washer/Dryers, Refrigerators, Stoves, Microwaves, A/C units, Metal Shelving, Scrap Metal, Engines (please remove gas and oil), Car Batteries and more.

They will not be accepting tires, toxic materials, electronic waste, TVs, propane tanks, or construction debris at this event.

Dexter Township officials said four large roll off dumpsters, a scrap metal truck, and volunteers will be available to assist in off loading trailers and vehicles.

They are suggesting a donation of $5 per vehicle to assist in covering costs.

This event follows up the previous one held this past October, when Dexter Township had a community clean up / recycle event in the township hall parking lot.

It was a huge success.

At that time, they collected:

– over 11,700 pounds of electronic waste (computers/TVs/misc.)

– 2/3rds of a large bin of scrap metal

– 29 large bins of documents were shredded on site

– 3/4rd of a trailer was filled with Styrofoam

– a ton of old tires collected

– and $1,055 in donations

For more information or questions on the upcoming event, please email - info@dextertownship.org.