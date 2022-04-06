The Dexter Community Schools Art Walk is back!

It will be exciting to see the wonderful art created by local students on display again around downtown Dexter in the coming weeks.

After a two-year break because of COVID, the Dexter Community Schools Spring Art Walk is back.

The artwork chosen by each of the Dexter Community Schools Art Teachers will be displayed around downtown Dexter in participating businesses for the Artists, their Families and Public to view for about a month.

DCS said the show will open to the public starting on Sunday, April 17th (for businesses with Sunday Hours) and will run through to Sunday, May 15th. The art will be on display during normal business hours for each participating business.

The Dexter art teachers said the community can expect a very broad assortment of work ranging from Pre-K to 12th Grade, with mediums like Watercolor and Acrylic paint, Ceramics, Metals, Oil Pastels, Colored Pencil and Graphite, Digital Photography and other Digital Artwork, etc.

Participating businesses this year are: PNC Bank, Hearts and Flowers, Hackney ACE Hardware, The Dexter Bakery, Huntington Bank, Aubree's, REVIVE, The Dexter Pub, The Dexter Creamery, Shear Bliss Salon and the Dexter Library.

In preview of the event, The Sun Times News connected with some of the artists/students to talk about their pieces.

Dexter High School junior Jessica Wagenschutz had her Color Theory Cityscape piece chosen.

She described its origin.

“For this project we were tasked with creating a cityscape from a worm's eye view and coloring it according to a specific color scheme,” she said. “I thought it would be fun to put my own twist on the project by making my cityscape out of entirely fictional buildings. This included 221B Baker St., The Avengers Tower, the apartment building from Friends, The Ministry of Truth from Orwell's 1984, and others. I chose a cool toned color scheme to color my buildings.”

Jessica Wagenschutz's art work that will be on display. image courtesy of Dexter High School

Chloe Fawcett, a junior, also described her piece, which is a Principles Accordion Book.

“A balloon dog is a silly lil childhood symbol that I can embrace and evolve into new ideas!” she said. “That way, it's like I'm taking aspects of my childhood and developing them into artistic concepts that can help me become a stronger artist! As I grow, so does my perspective, but the safe familiarity of a goofy balloon dog will always comfort me on my path to improvement.”

Chloe Fawcett's Principles Accordion Book. image courtesy of Dexter High School

For her piece, which is a Fauvism Self Portrait, junior Emily Schultz said, “My Portrait uses analogous colors like yellow, yellow-orange and red. As well as the complementary color blue for the background. My favorite part of this portrait is the swirls, they really make the painting flow.”

Emily Schultz's portrait. image courtesy of Dexter High School

And another unique piece from DHS that will be on display is by sophomore Allison Bockrath.

“My project was two coloring book pages,” Allison said. “One page represents ideas flowing out of a lightbulb. This represents ideas flowing out of the brain. The other page is all related to nature, whether that be an insect, a plant, and flowers. Honestly, in the end, both of my coloring book pages represent the flow of the natural mind and nature itself.”

One side of Allison Bockrath's piece. image courtesy of Dexter High School

A love for art and creativity shines through in each piece of art. In asking the students about this, it’s obvious they are truly inspired.

Kendall Redman, a sixth-grader at Creekside, summed up her love for art this way.

“I like that you can be as creative as you want to be, and there are no limitations,” she said.

Fellow Creeksider Ava Grant-Wall, a fifth-grader, said, “I love art because you can express yourself and you can make any piece you, because no one is making the same thing. Also you really get to know the artist from their work, and you get to learn a little bit about the process.”

In looking ahead to the event, Creekside art teacher Jane Montero said they “hope the community has a chance to visit all the businesses, including the Dexter District Library, to view the amazing art created by DCS students!”

Ava Grant-Wall's art display. image courtesy of Creekside Intermediate School