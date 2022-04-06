Chelsea Girls’ Soccer Drops Opener

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team dropped its season opener to a physical Ann Arbor Pioneer team 4-2 Tuesday night.

Pioneer threw its weight around early with numerous penalty calls, but the Bulldogs held tough for much of the first half.

The scoreless tie was broken when Pioneer scored on a corner kick midway through the half.

A few minutes later Chelsea goaltender Klara Kuebler made a diving save of a wide shot to keep it 1-0.

Pioneer would make it 2-0 when they got a breakaway on goal. They launched a high shot that Kuebler got a piece of, but the ball came down just below the crossbar and into the net.

The Bulldogs got one back when Pioneer was called for a foul and Chelsea got a direct kick from just outside the box. Katie Wickman sent the direct kick left of the net and Sophie Mitchell centered a pass that Gabby Dougherty drilled home to make it 2-1 at the half.

A penalty in the box was called on Pioneer early in the second half and Dougherty drilled home the penalty kick to tie the game at 2-2 for the Bulldogs.

Pioneer retook the lead with just over 14 minutes left in the second half and sealed the win with a goal with two minutes left to make the final 4-2.

The Bulldogs will return to action in their home opener against Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday night at 7:00 at Jerry Niehaus Field.

Photos by Mike Williamson



