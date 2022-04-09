Dexter Softball Drops Pair to Trenton in Opener

The Dexter softball team dropped a doubleheader to Trenton in the season opener Thursday, April 7, falling 4-3 and 8-4.

Trenton broke a scoreless tie in the fourth by scoring on a dropped third strike to take a 1-0 lead.

Dexter bounced back after a pair of two-out walks. Anika Busdeker doubled in two runs to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth.

Maddie Ohlman singled in a run in the sixth to push the lead to 3-1, but Trenton scored three in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead.

Paige Sayler doubled and Busdeker walked to lead off the seventh, but a pair of strikeouts and a caught stealing ended the game.

Sayler and Audrey Gauthier led the Dexter offense with two hits each. Busdeker finished with a double and two RBI, Ohlman a hit and RBI, and Hannah Marsik one hit. Sayler struck out 17 on the mound for the Dreadnaughts.

A big seven-run third inning lifted Trenton past the Dreads in the second game.

Back-to-back doubles by Busdeker and Gauthier gave the Dreads a 2-0 lead in the first.

After Trenton scored a run in the bottom of the first the Dreads loaded the bases with one out in the second. Trenton got a force out at home, but Sayler knocked in a run with a single to make it 3-1.

Renton broke through in the third with the first eight batters reaching base as they put seven runs on the board and pull out the win.

Sayler and Gauthier had two hits and an RBI each to lead the offense. Busdeker added a double and RBI, while Camryn Chase, Maddy Thompson, and Eleni Michos each had one hit.