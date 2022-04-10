Dexter Track Teams Have Strong Showing at Lansing Catholic Relays

Dexter traveled to Lansing Catholic High School on Saturday to battle bitter cold temperatures and compete in the Lansing Catholic Relays.

Team scores were kept, and the boys finished in first out of 15 schools with a total of 60.5 points, followed by a tie for 2nd with Traverse City St. Francis and Sparta each with 43.5.

The Lady Dreads took 3rd place as a team against a 13-school field with a total of 59 points. Howell was the leader with 110.67 and Ann Arbor Pioneer was 2nd with 68.

On the track, the boys set a new meet record in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:32.7. The team of Tyler Valle, Cole Sheldon, Micah Davis and Jonny Adamczyk beat the old mark that was held by Lansing Sexton of 1:34.45.

Other track placers were Owen Ackerman taking 6th in the open 3200 with a personal best time of 10:40, and in the 110m high hurdles saw Josiah Hayter taking 5th, also setting a personal best mark of 17.80. Finishing out the track scorers were in the Relays.

The Dexter 4x100m with Keaton Murphy-Walstad, Tyler Valle, Sam Fitzpatrick, and Trevor Sullivan finished 3rd with 47.10.

Dexter placed both an “A” and a “B” team in the middle-distance medley relay. The “A” was 3rd made up of Brandon Anderson, Jonny Adamczyk, Micah Davis, and Josh Lamb with a time of 6:02.00, and the “B” was 4th. That team saw Adam Hauser, Alex Hoffman, Kyle Sutton, and Owen Ackerman cross the finish line with a time of 6:25.00.

Rounding out the track races was the distance medley relay clocking a time of 4:11.44 with Ackerman, Hoffman, Anderson, and Lamb being good enough to take 4th.

Field events saw Cole Sheldon winning the long jump with a personal best of 20’10”. He set a new meet record as well, beating the old record of 20’3.25” held by M. Abdullah from Lansing Catholic since 2017. Dexter Throwers Devon Durliat set a new personal best and took 3rd in the discus with a toss of 110’9”, and Danny Gilbert finishing 6th in the shot put with a toss of 38’5.5”. The boys high jump saw two Dexter placers. Sam Fitzpatrick was 3rd with a jump of 5’8” and Keaton Murphy-Walstad tied for 4th at 5’6”. Rounding out the field event placers, Clark Sheldon was 3rd, clearing 11’0” in the pole vault.

Leading the way on the track for the Lady Dreads was Amanda McGill taking 3rd in the open 3200m run with a time of 12:13.00. Dexter hurdlers placed 4th and 6th respectively; Cecilia Tagliabue ran a time of 54.2, and Hannah Berenson was clocked at 56.0.

Relay teams scored in 3 different events.

The 4x400m was 4th made up of Ashley Mitchell, Gracie Burns, Addison Bruckman, and Megan McGill with a time of 4:32.9. The middle-distance medley was 5th. The team of Hannah McComas, Hannah Berenson, Burns, and Mitchell finished at 7:32.00, while the distance-medley relay team of A. McGill, Bruckman, Mitchell, and McComas crossed the line at 13:59.00 good enough for 5th.

Field events had Dexter thrower Jamie Giese as a double winner, taking both the shot put at 37’1”, and throwing a new personal best in the discus at 97’7”. The high jump had two Dexter jumpers tied for 4th. Teammates Mikala Sposito and Simone Kasischke each finished the day at 4’4”.

The girls' pole vault saw a Dexter 1-2 finish with Ella Gasiorek taking the top spot at 8’6” and Ellie Manley at 2nd with 8’0”.

Next up for Dexter track and field will be Tuesday, April 12th with a double-dual meet action against Ann Arbor Skyline and Saline at Saline High School.