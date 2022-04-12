Dexter Softball Sweeps Skyline in Red Opener

The Dexter softball team opened SEC Red play with a doubleheader sweep of Ann Arbor Skyline Monday.

Paige Sayler tossed a no-hitter in the opener, striking out 16 and walking four to lead the Dreadnaughts past the Eagles.

Maddie Ohlman put Dexter on top with a two-run double in the third inning and that is all Sayler would need on the mound for the Dreads.

Sayler helped herself at the plate with a two-run double in the fourth to push the lead to 4-0 and Anika Busdeker followed with a double to drive Sayler home to make it 5-0.

The Dreadnaughts would add one more in the fifth with an RBI groundout by Hannah Marsik to make the final 6-0.

Busdeker finished with two hits and an RBI, while Ella Mitchell and Maddy Thompson added two hits each.

Sayler and Ohlman each finished with a hit and two RBI, Marsik a hit and RBI, and Andrea Gauthier a hit and run scored.

The Dreads used a big four run third inning to take control of the second game and cruised to an 8-1 win for the sweep.

Ohlman started the inning with an RBI single and Mitchell followed with a two-run single to make it 5-0.

Mitchell would drive in two more runs in the fifth with a single and Morgan Sturmer doubled home a run to make the final 8-1.

Gauthier allowed just two hits and struck out nine for the win on the mound for Dexter.

Mitchell finished with two hits and four RBI to lead the offense. Busdeker and Ohlman each had two hits and an RBI, while Gauthier had two hits and two runs scored. Sturmer finished with a hit and RBI.

Dexter improved to 2-2 on the season. The travel to Tecumseh Wednesday for a SEC crossover matchup.