Dexter Lacrosse Rallies Past Howell in OT

The Dexter boys' lacrosse team used a big second half rally to clip Howell in overtime last week.

The teams were tied at 1-1 after one period, but the Highlanders scored three times in the second to take a 4-2 lead into the half.

Howell scored the first goal of the second half to push the lead to 5-2, but the Dreadnaughts rallied with four straight goals to take a 6-5 lead.

The Highlanders tied the game with a goal with six seconds left in the fourth to send the game into overtime.

The Dreadnaughts pulled it out when Jeremiah Jones found the net with the game-winner in overtime to move to 2-0 on the season.

Jones was stellar in the face-off circle by winning 14 of 16 faceoffs during the match.

AJ Gordon led Dexter with a hat trick of three goals.

Gerzon Herter added a goal and two assists, Gabriel Ward a goal and assist, and Colin Kennedy one goal. Everet Lemon stopped eight shots in net for the Dreadnaughts.