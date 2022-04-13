Dexter Baseball Sweeps Skyline

The Dexter baseball team kicked off SEC Red play with a doubleheader sweep of Ann Arbor Skyline Monday.

The Dreadnaughts took the opener 6-1 and the second 8-2.

Skyline took a 1-0 lead in the first, but a Drew Basso single plated two after a Skyline error to make it 2-1 in the fourth.

A pair of Skyline errors and two wild pitches plated two more runs for the Dreadnaughts in the fifth to make it 4-1.

Davis Bennett doubled in a run and Brennan Parachek followed with an RBI single in the seventh to push the lead to 6-1 and the Dreads held on for the win.

Joey Tessmer, Parachek and AJ Vaughn had two hits each to lead the offense. Braeden Fuson, Bennett, Cam Rosen, Cole Arnedt, and Garrett Sharp had one hit each.

Rosen struck out seven and allowed three hits in six innings of work on the mound for the win for Dexter.

The second game saw Skyline take a 2-1 lead in the first, but RBI singles by Fuson and Bennett helped the Dreads plate three to take a 4-2 lead in the second.

Tessmer had an RBI single in the fifth and Bennett followed with a two-run single to plate two more to make it 7-2 in the fifth and the Dreads cruised to the win to finish the sweep.

Fuson led the offense with three hits and an RBI, while Bennett added two hits and three RBI. Tessmer had a hit and RBI, Vaughn a hit and two runs scored, and Parachek one hit.

Wyatt Novara struck out nine in four innings for the win for the Dreadnaughts.