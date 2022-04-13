Dexter Track Teams Split SEC Red Tri-Meet

The Dexter track and field teams opened SEC Red action Tuesday by splitting a tri-meet at Saline.

The boys beat Skyline 98-39 and fell to Saline 91-46, while the girls beat Skyline 111-24 and fell to Saline 91-46.

Cole Sheldon had a big night with a first-place finish in the pole vault, a second-place finish in the long jump, and a third-place finish in the 100.

James Livingston won the pole vault and was second in the discus, while Micah Davis won the 400 and was second in the 200. Brandon Anderson won the 800.

Jonny Adamczyk was second in the 400 and third in the 200, while Samuel Fitzpatrick was second in the high jump. the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams also earned second-place finishes.

Danny Gilbert was third in the shot put, Devon Durliat third in the discus, and Keaton Murphy-Walstad third in the high jump. Clark Sheldon was third in the pole vault as the 4x800 relay team was third.

Jamie Giese led the girls with a pair of first place finishes in the shot put and discus. The 4x800 relay team also finished first.

Gracie Burns was second in the 200 and 400, while Lillianne Trinkle was second in the shot put and discus.

Ashley Mitchell was second in the 800, Hannah McComas second in the 3200, and Tia Schultz second in the high jump, while the 4x200 and 4x800 relays finished second.

Meghan McGill was third in the 100 hurdles and Hannah Berenson third in the 300 hurdles. The 4x100 relay team was second, while Simone Kasischke was third in the high jump and Ellie Manly third in the pole vault.