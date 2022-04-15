Dexter Twp Police Report, March 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During March, Washtenaw County Sheriff Deputies received 153 calls for police service, up from 84 last year for an 82% increase. Total calls for the year are 353, up from 210 for the same period last year for a 68% increase.

Deputies conducted 64 traffic stops during the month, up from 13 last year. Seven tickets were issued.

Noteworthy calls from the police log include one fraud, seven citizen assists, three welfare checks, one mental health, one juvenile attempted suicide, and five animal complaints.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following to Dexter Township as a noteworthy event.

On March 14th, Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Dexter Pinckney Road for a report of smoke coming from a residence. Deputies arrived and found children outside playing, seemingly unaware of the smoke coming from the roof. Deputies contacted an adult and advised him of the fire. Deputies assisted with evacuating the remaining occupants and made arrangements with the Red Cross for housing. The cause of the fire appears to be a faulty light in a bathroom.

The Sheriff’s Office has recently implemented a new, on-line, police reporting portal. Citizens can now file certain types of police reports on-line without needing contact with a Deputy or coming to a station. The following types of incidents may be filed on-line:

Harassing phone calls/ No Known Suspects

Identity Theft/ No Known Suspects

Lost property

Larceny/Theft/ No Known Suspects

Damaged Property/Vandalism

Accidental/Non-Intentional Property Damage

Any and all incidents can still be reported by calling 911, Washtenaw Metro Dispatches non-emergency dispatch number (734) 994-2911 or at any of our Community Police Stations.

The online reporting portal can be accessed through the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office website at https://www.washtenaw.org/3439/File-a-Police-Report

A link to the entire police call log can be found below.