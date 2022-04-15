Dexter Community Report, April 11, 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

City of Dexter updates from Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol and City Manager Justin Breyer.

Mill Creek Brewery: The proposed restaurant/brewery/bike shop requires 87 parking spots per city code. Plans for the property have room for 44 spots. To get this approved, the applicants requested the Planning Commission to waive 28 spots and let the applicants contribute to the City’s parking fund for 15 spots. The PC did not approve the request and instead voted to waive 14 parking places requiring the applicants to contribute to 29 public parking spots.

Capital Improvements Plan: A public hearing to consider the 2022-27 Capital Improvements Plan is scheduled for Monday, May 2, 2022.

City Administrative Assistant: Jenna Kuick accepted the City’s offer and began on April 11.

Community Survey: The community survey is ongoing and will close at the end of April. The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DexSurvey

2nd Street Construction: Work to replace the water line and lay a sidewalk on Second Street has begun and is expected to be completed at the end of June.

Community Garden: The City is taking applications for the Community Garden. Plots are given on a first-come-first-served basis, with city residents getting priority.

Outdoor Sculptures: The Council approved the following outdoor sculptures for this year’s display.

Icosahedron by Kirk Seese to be displayed in Mill Creek Park circular seating

Oak Leaves by Brian Ferriby to be displayed in the Clock Tower Plaza

Sunrise/Sunset (Sawblade) by Matt Duffy to be displayed at LaFontaine Chevrolet

Curves by Ray Katz to be displayed at the Dexter District Library

Photos: Screenshots from Dexter City Council meeting packet