Dexter Soccer Routs Bedford

The Dexter girls’ soccer team bounced back in a big way after a season-opening loss to Ann Arbor Skyline by rolling to an 8-0 win over Bedford Thursday night.

Cece Judge, Kendall Cabana & Maddie Brancheau combined for the shutout in net for the Dreadnaughts as the defense stifled the Mules all night.

Lacy Jernigan led the Dreadnaughts with a pair of goals and an assist.

Bella Malek added a pair of goals including a penalty kick for Dexter.

Avery Newton picked up a goal and an assist and Bella Roller one goal. Ava Lewis and Amanda Bury also added goals for Dexter.

Cadi Murphy dished out two assists, while Brianna Rodriguez, Ester Hashikawa, and Nives Gardner each had one assist.

The Skyline match saw the teams play evenly for most of the first half, but the Eagles scored a pair of goals in the final six minutes of the half to take a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Dreadnaughts continued to hang tough with Skyline, but the Eagles scored with 20 seconds left to put the game away.

Dexter returns to action Tuesday night at Ypsilanti Lincoln.