Dexter Tennis Takes Out Jackson

The Dexter girls’ tennis team improved to 2-1 on the season after a pair of wins this week.

The Dreadnaughts took down Jackson 7-1 Thursday.

Lindsey Wiczorek led the Dreads with a 6-4, 6-4 at one singles.

Avery Goodrich dominated her match at two singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win, while Charlotte Bruderly won 6-2, 6-3 at three singles.

The doubles team dominated with no flight dropping more than three games.

Lia DeMerrell/ Sefina Patterson won 6-2, 6-0 at one doubles.

Gracie Garcia/ Natalie Settle picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win at two doubles, Emily Hutchings/ Courtney Waters 6-2, 6-1 at three doubles, and Anya Johansen/ Julia Berkholtz 6-1, 6-0 at four doubles.

The Dreadnaughts also took down Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 7-1 earlier in the week.

The match of the day was at four doubles where Johansen and Averi Rose won a three-set tiebreaker 2-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Wiczorek, Goodrich, and Bruderly picked up singles wins.

Claudia Vanover also picked up a four singles win 6-4, 6-4.

Maria DeMerrell and Patters picked up a win at one doubles, while Garcia and Sattler teamed to win at two doubles.