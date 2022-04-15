Dexter Golfers Open Season

The Dexter boys’ golf team opened its season this week and got off to a slow start.

The Dreadnaughts finished third at the first SEC tri-meet of the season at Bedford Wednesday. Dexter finished with a team score of 173. Jackson was first with 169 and Bedford second with 170.

Allen Labadie led the Dreadnaughts with a 39, followed by Dom Sortor with 40.

Dylan Hutchison shot a round of 46, Jacob Hofe 48, Corey Burga 50, and Gage Pulford 53.

Dexter took part in the Green/Orange/Gold/Black Invitational Thursday and finished 16th out of 17 teams with a team score of 363.

Sortor led Dexter with an 18-hole score of 79, followed by Labadie with 80.

Hutchison shot 86, Pulford 99, and Hofe 102.