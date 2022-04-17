Dexter Water Polo has Rough Week

The Dexter men’s water polo team had a rough week after going 1-4 for the week.

The Dreads opened the week by falling to Okemos 15-11.

They then fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 16-3 Thursday night. The Dreadnaughts quickly fell behind the Eagles 9-1 after one period and could not overcome the deficit.

Tristan Lorincz, Jack Potsos, and Otto Krueger scored goals for the Dreads with Lorincz picking up an assist. Griffin Patel made six saves in net for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts ran into a buzzsaw in two-time defending state champion Hudsonville in the opener at the Grand Haven tournament Friday, falling 17-2.

Hudsonville jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one and never looked back. An eight-goal third period put the game out of reach for Dexter.

Lorincz and Krueger scored goals for the Dreads with Travis Fitch and Lorincz recording assists. Patel, Garrett Anderson, and Eli Johnston shared time in net for Dexter and combined for five saves.

Dexter bounced back to take down Zeeland 10-8 Saturday morning.

The game was tied at three at the half, but Dexter took the lead with a 4-2 run in the third and held on for the win.

Grady Wheeler led Dexter with four goals.

Lorincz finished with three goals and two assists. Joe Sharon recorded a goal and three assists, Fitch a goal and two assists, and Potsos a goal and one assist. Patel made five saves in net and dished out two assists.

Dexter then dropped a tough 8-7 decision to Jenison.

The game was tied at five after three periods, but Jenison outscored the Dreads 3-2 in the fourth to pull out the win.

Lorincz led the way with five goals and an assist. Krueger and Fitch scored one goal each, while Sharon added two assists and Daniel Bialowicz one. Patel had a big game in net making 14 saves to keep Dexter in the match.

Dexter wrapped up the day with a tough 5-4 loss to Grand Haven. The Dreads fell behind 4-0 at the half and could not overcome the deficit in the second half.

Lorincz and Potsos scored two goals each for Dexter, while Sharon added an assist. Patel made 13 saves in net for the Dreads.