DCAC Sends Nineteen to State Finals

The Dexter Community Aquatics Club had a strong season with 19 swimmers qualifying for the state finals.

To get to state swimmers must achieve a Michigan Swimming time standard relating to their group. For Age groups state ages are split up between 13-14/11-12/10&under. Ultra-Championship swimmers ages 15 and over all qualify with the same time standards.

DCAC had 15 swimmers earn top eight honors and 24 in total earn top 16 honors.

Anthony Kopinski won the state title in the 50 back to lead DCAC. He also finished second in the 100 back, second in the 100 fly, fourth in the 200 back, fifth in the 50 fly, and eighth in the 100 free.

Owen Dauw earned a 3rd place finish in the 100 fly and was fourth in the 200 free. He was also fifth in the 100 free, sixth in the 50 fly, seventh in the 500 free, and 15th in the 50 free.

Kayce McAllister earned a fourth-place finish in the 50 free, sixth in the 100 back, sixth in the 100 free, and 11th in the 50 fly.

Graham McCarthy was ninth in the 500 free, 12th in the 100 free, 13th in the 100 back, 15th in the 200 free, and 16th in the 50 fly.

The 400 free relay team of Kopinski, Colin Jarboe, Dauw, and McCarthy finished sixth, while the 400 medley relay team of Kopinski, Jarboe, Dauw and McCarthy was seventh.

Alice Jahnke finished 14th in the 100 breast and Ruth Endahl 16th in the 100 fly.

The 200 free relay team of McAllister, Sadie Skiles, Endahl, and Emmalyn Saski finished 19th and the 200 medley relay team of McAllister, Skiles, Endahl, and Eric Smaby was 21st.

Other swimmers that competed at the state finals were Riley Monahan, Harper Brown, Mattthew Resende, Dane Lee, Diem Lee, Grace McClellan, Delia Smaby, Jude Smith, and James Williams.

DCAC combined team event finished 21st out of 55 scoring teams. The Men finished 12th out of 44 scoring teams and women 31st out of 52 scoring teams.