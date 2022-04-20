Dexter Soccer Rolls Past Lincoln

The Dexter girls’ soccer team made short work of Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night as the Dreadnaughts shut out the Splitters 10-0 in a game that was called at halftime.

Brianna Rodriguez had a big night by recording a hat trick of three goals to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Bella Malek picked up two goals and an assist, while Avery Newton and Ceci Judge each had a goal and assist. Ava Lewis, Cece Palazzolo, and Laci Jernigan had one goal each for Dexter.

Picking up assists were Amanda Bury, Esther Hashikawa, Lena Gardner, and Sydney Dinser.

Braedy Wineman earned the save in net for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 2-1 on the season.