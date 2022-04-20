Dexter Track and Field Teams Come up Short Against Pioneer

Ann Arbor Pioneer visited Dexter on Tuesday for Dual meet action. In spite of the wind and cold temperatures, there were quite a few great performances for Dexter. Unfortunately for the Dreadnaughts, both the boys and girls came up short in the Team score against Pioneer. Boys were 80 to 57, and the Lady Dreads were 73 to 64.

Top performers for the boys in the field events were double winner James Livingston in both the Shot Put and the Discus. Livingston took first in the shot put with a toss of 44’8.5, and Danny Gilbert took 3rd at 38’5”. Following that was another 1st place finish in the Discus with 114’9” and teammate Devon Durliat was 3rd at 106’10”.

Dexter boys dominated the high jump, taking all 3 scoring spots with a first-place finish for Sam Fitzpatrick at 5”8, then Keaton Murphy-Walstad at 5’6” and Kia Reed at 5’2”.

The Long Jump had two Dexter placers; Cole Sheldon won at 19’7.5” and Jonny Adamczyk took 3rd at 17’4”. Sheldon also led the way for a Dexter sweep in the Pole Vault winning the day at 14’0”. Following him were Barrett Keller at 11’0” for 2nd and Clark Sheldon 3rd at 11’0” as well.

On the track, Micah Davis won the 4oom Dash with a time of 52.92, followed by Adamczyk at 3rd with 54.79. Tyler Valle was second in the 100m at 12.12, and in the hurdles, Josiah Hayter was 3rd in the 110m high hurdles at 17.47 and Francisco Morales-Leverett was 3rd in the 300m hurdles at 46.29. Dexter had 2 relay teams take top honors.

The 4x200 won with the team of Cole Sheldon, Adamczyk, Valle, Davis with 1:32.48, and the 4x400 won the last race of the day at 3:41.14 with Davis, Adamczyk, Alex Hoffman and Brandon Anderson.

The girls kicked off the meet with strong performances in the field events as well.

Following the boys' performance in the throws, Jamie Giese won both the shot put and the discus. Giese was first in the Shot with a heave of 37’5.5” followed by Lily Trinkle at 28’3”, and Giese won the Discus with 95’5” and Katie Krueger 3rd at 82’11.5”.

Brooklyn Whitehead was 2nd in the Long Jump at 13’4”, and Dexter took two spots in the high jump. Tia Schultz was 2nd at 4’6” and Simone Kasischke was 3rd with 4’6” as well.

The pole vault was a clean sweep for the Lady Dreads. Sophia Mettes won the day at 11’0”. Following her were 3 vaulters all tied at 8’0” Bethany Simons, Mikala Sposito,

and Ellie Manly. The final order came down to the number of misses, with Simons taking 2nd and Sposito, and Manly ending up tying for 3rd.

Dexter's’ relay teams took two spots. The 4x100 won with the team of Gracyn Beck, Emily Kate Covert, Kassidy Sgroi, Whitehead with a clocking of 57.76 and the 4x400 was also a winner with a time of 4:22.54 with the team of Hannah Berenson, Meghan McGill, Gracie Burns, Ashley Mitchell.

Both Burns and Mitchell scored in other races. Burns won the 200m with a time of 27.91,

and was 3rd in the 400m at 1:04.25. Mitchell won the 400m at 1:03.02 and was 3rd in the open 800m with a finish of 2:42.61. Amanda McGill was 3rd in the 1600 at 5:47.52, and 2nd in the 3200 with 12:28.05, followed by Annabel O’Haver 3rd place at 12:42.59. Brooklyn Whitehead was 3rd in the 100m at 13.90, and rounding out the 300 hurdles was Meghan McGill winning with

54.01 and Cecelia Tagliabue 2nd at 54.30.