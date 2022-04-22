Public safety and outdoor parking in Webster Township

The Webster Township Board looks at the public safety millage and a request for outdoor vehicle storage.

At its April 19, the township board issued a couple of decisions related to both topics.

With the public safety millage, the Webster Township Board unanimously approved a resolution to place a proposal on the August ballot.

The purpose of proposal is to renew the existing Public Safety millage, township supervisor John Kingsley told The Sun Times News in follow up to the meeting.

Kingsley said the renewal is proposed to be 3.2780 mils for 10 years for police and fire.

Township treasurer John Scharf said the money generated by this millage is restricted to be used only to pay for the ongoing expenses of operating the Webster Township share of the Dexter Area Fire Department as well as paying for Washtenaw County Sheriff protection in Webster Township.

“This is not a new tax. This is not a tax increase. This is how we pay for first responders for the safety of our residents,” Scharf said.

The outdoor storage request came from LaFontaine Chevrolet, which has a dealership/service center in Dexter. Kingsley said the township board approved a Special Use Permit for LaFontaine to use a lot on Mast Road for car storage.

It would be an outdoor space at 4144 Mast Road to park new vehicle inventory. Kingsley said the number of cars could be 327 cars. With the permit granted, LaFontaine is now in the planning phase and was expected to present its Preliminary Site Plan to the township’s planning commission at its April 20 meeting.