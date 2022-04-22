Dexter Police Report, March 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During March, Deputies responded to 275 total calls for police service, up from 210 in 2021 for a 31% increase. Total calls for the calendar year are 641, up from 481 for the same time last year for a 33% increase.

Officers conducted 117 traffic stops during March, up from 111 last year. Nine citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include three assaults, 20 citizen assists, one welfare check, one mental health, 16 suspicious circumstances, one disorderly conduct, three school complaints, and one fraud.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents as noteworthy:

On March 19th, Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Eastridge Drive for a report that four high school-aged kids had entered a home under construction. Upon arrival, Deputies found the residence secure. Deputies were later contacted by the property owner who advised that entry had been gained and damage had been caused. Deputies were able to identify the juveniles and obtained confessions from all subjects. The juveniles’ parents agreed to pay for the damages and the case was settled in a civil matter.

On March 25th, Dispatch broadcast a BOL for a white truck with LED lights driving around the city with juveniles shooting ‘gel guns’ at citizens. The caller advised that this is part of a TicTok trend. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. Later that afternoon, Deputies were contacted by a juvenile female and her guardian indicating that the juvenile had been shot in the arm with a ‘BB’ while running on Baker Road. The victim described the same white pick-up truck as the previous BOL. Deputies have been unable to locate the vehicle or identify any suspects.

On March 30th, Deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of Dexter Ann Arbor for a UDAA report. The caller advised that a subject had asked to demo a vehicle overnight and failed to return the vehicle the following day. Deputies attempted contact with the suspect at his residence but were unable to locate him. Later that evening, a Michigan State Police Trooper spotted the vehicle traveling down I-94 in Ypsilanti Township. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop and took the suspect into custody. The vehicle was impounded, and the subject was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The complete call log can be found at the link below.