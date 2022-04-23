Dexter Track and Field Hosts April Showers Invite

It was near perfect weather for Dexter track and field’s April Showers Invitational Saturday.

Sunny and 80 degrees with a slight breeze made it perfect conditions for the athletes as the Dreadnaughts hosted some of the state’s best track and field teams in a non-team scoring event.

The Dreadnaughts had a strong day with some top finishes for both teams.

Cole Sheldon won the long jump with a leap of 20’04”.5 to lead the boys.

Clark Sheldon set a PR of 13 feet to finish third in the pole vault, while Barrett Keller was fifth, Benjamin Sackman sixth and David Burby eighth for the Dreads.

James Livingston was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put, while Cole Cabana was fourth in the 100. Samuel Fitzpatrick was sixth in the high jump and Josiah Hayter eighth in the 110 hurdles.

For the girls, Jamie Giese won the shot put with a PR of 38’05” and Sophia Mettes won the pole vault with a leap of 12 foot.

Gracie Burns was third in the 400, while Katie Krueger was fifth and Giese seventh in the discus.

Ellie Manly was fifth in the pole vault, while Ella Gasiorek, Mikala Sposito, and Bethany Simons all tied for tenth.

Ashley Mitchell was eighth in the 800 and Hannah McComas was eighth in the 1600. The 4x800 relay team finished third, while Lauren Simpson and Simone Kasischke tied for tenth in the high jump.

Photos by Mike Williamson