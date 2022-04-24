Dexter Tennis Sweeps Home Quad

The Dexter girls’ tennis team bounced back from a pair of early-week losses to sweep a home quad Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Milan 6-1, South Lyon 7-1, and Walled Lake Western 7-0.

Dexter easily swept through the singles matches with Lindsey Wiczorek winning 6-1, 6-0, Avery Goodrich 6-0, 6-0, Charlotte Bruderly 6-0, 6-0, and Claudia Vanover 6-1, 6-2.

The match of the day came at two doubles where Gracie Garcia and Natalie Settler battled from a set down to win in a tiebreaker 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Anya Johansen and Julia Berkholtz teamed to win a 6-4, 6-1 at four doubles.

The singles continued to dominate against South Lyon with Wiczorek winning 6-4, 6-2, Goodrich 6-0, 6-0, Bruderly 6-1, 6-2, and Vanover 6-3, 6-1.

Avery Rose and Sefina Patterson won 6-3, 6-2 at one doubles, Emily Hutchings and Natalie Harrell 7-5, 6-3 at three doubles, and Johansen and Berkholtz 6-2, 6-1 at four doubles. Garcia and Sattler dropped a tough three-set tiebreaker 2-6, 6-2, 6-10 at two doubles.

Wiczorek 6-2, 6-2, Goodrich 6-1, 6-1, Bruderly 6-0, 6-0, and Vanover 6-0, 6-0 all cruised to singles wins against Walled Lake Western.

Rose and Patterson won 6-0, 6-2, Garcia/Sattler 6-2, 6-2, and Johansen/Berkholtz 6-4, 7-5.

The Dreads opened the week by falling to a strong Chelsea squad 6-0. Two matches were not finished due to rain.

Dexter then fell to Saline 6-2 in an SEC Red matchup.

Wiczorek battled back from a set down at one singles to win 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 in an exciting match.

Goodrich picked up the other Dexter win at two singles 6-4, 6-4.

Photos by Mike Williamson



