Dexter Soccer Clips Pioneer in SEC Red Battle

The Dexter girls' soccer team improved to 3-1 in the SEC Red after picking up a strong 1-0 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer Thursday night.

It was a defensive battle between the teams with neither team getting a lot of scoring chances.

The lone goal came after a foul was called on Pioneer. Cadi Murphy placed the ball just inside midfield and lofted a direct kick that turned and went over the outstretched hand of the Pioneer goaltender and under the crossbar and into the net late in the first half to make it 1-0 and that is all the Dreads would need as Wineman and the Dexter defense shut down Pioneer for the win.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 3-1 on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



