Dexter Baseball Takes Two of Three from Bedford

The Dexter baseball team improved to 5-1 in the SEC Red after taking two of three from a strong Bedford squad last week.

The Dreads fell 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel in the opener Wednesday.

Bedford scored a pair of runs in the second, but the Dreads got one back in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Joey Tessmer to drive in Garrett Sharp who led off the inning with a double to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Dreadnaughts would not threaten again as they could muster just four hits in the contest.

Sharp finished with two hits to lead the offense, while Tessmer and Braeden Fuson each had one. Cam Rosen was the tough-luck loser on the mound, striking out six and allowing five hits.

The second game was another defensive pitcher’s duel as the Dreads scored a run in the sixth to take a 1-0 win.

Wyatt Novara and Ethan Hochendoner combined to allow just three hits and strikeout 12 in the game. Hochendoner got the win with three innings of hitless relief.

Fuson led off the sixth with a single and scored on an RBI single by Davis Bennett for the lone run of the game. Payton Hendricks and AJ Vaughn had the other two hits for Dexter.

Dexter took the third game 5-2 with a pinch-hit two-run single by Hendricks in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie. Jonathan Rosevelt added an RBI single later in the inning for an insurance run for the Dreads.

Brayden Visel earned the win in relief by striking out four in two innings work.

Brennan Parachek struck out nine in five innings on the mound and added two hits and a run at the plate. Fuson, Tessmer, Rosen, Sharp, and Vaughn each added hits for Dexter.

The Dreads split a pair of games with Gabriel Richard at Eastern Michigan University Saturday.

Dexter led 4-1, but Gabriel Richard rallied and won with a walk-off hit in the seventh to take the game 7-6.

Parachek had two hits and an RBI, while Sharp and Vaughn had two hits and two runs scored each. Tessmer and Fuson each had a hit and RBI. And Cole Arnedt a hit and two runs scored.

Dexter bounced back to take the second game 11-3.

The Dreads blew open a close game with five runs in the sixth for the win.

Hochendoner had three hits and an RBI, while Rosevelt collected two hits and three RBI to lead the offense. Tessmer and Hendricks each had two hits and an RBI, Fuson, Novara, and Vaught a hit and RBI each, Sharp and Parachek with one hit each. Arnedt earned the win on the mound striking out three.

Dexter improved to 7-3 overall.