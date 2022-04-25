Scio Twp Police Report, March 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During March, Deputies responded to 897 calls for police service, up from 723 in 2021 for a 24% increase. YTD calls are 2,309, up from 1,806 for the same period last year for a 28% increase.

Officers conducted 397 traffic stops, up from 240 last year for a 65% increase. Officers issued 87 citations.

Notable incidents from the call log include nine assaults, five larcenies, two vehicle thefts, eight medical assists, 42 citizen assists, 15 welfare checks, 10 mental health, six fraud, two sudden death, three adult suicide attempts, one adult suicide, two death investigations, and one sexual penetration.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following to Scio Twp as noteworthy events:

On March 2nd Deputies responded to the area of Whispering Woods Drive and Autumn Hill Drive for a Suspicious Vehicle Complaint. A light-colored minivan was seen driving through the area and when deputies arrived, the vehicle was located but upon attempting to stop and identify the driver, the vehicle fled from deputies who did not pursue it. The vehicle was later found crashed a short distance away. There were no injuries and the unknown suspect driver fled from the vehicle in an unknown direction. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On March 2nd Deputies investigated a Stolen Vehicle Report in the 3300 Block of Timberwood Lane possibly related to the above listed Suspicious Vehicle Complaint and Pursuit. The complainant’s 2017 Lincoln Navigator was stolen from the driveway at around the same time the minivan crashed and is believed to be the same suspect involved in both cases. The vehicle was subsequently recovered unoccupied in Ingham County by the Michigan State Police. There are still currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On March 7th Deputies recovered a Stolen Vehicle in the 200 Block of S. Zeeb Road which had been reported stolen to the Ann Arbor Police Department. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On March 17th Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on S. Wagner Road near Liberty Road. The vehicle failed to stop for Deputies who pursued the vehicle for a short distance prior to terminating the pursuit. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On March 25th Deputies investigated a Motor Vehicle Theft in the 3500 Block of Jackson Road. Two unknown suspect(s) came into the dealership for a “test-drive” of a 2020 Dodge Ram Pick-up Truck and unbeknownst to the dealership employee stole the keys and later returned in the evening to steal the vehicle which has not been recovered as of this date and time. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

