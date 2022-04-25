Webster Twp Police Report, March 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During March 2022, Deputies received 137 total calls for police service, up from 100 last year for a 37% increase. YTD calls total 353, up from 239 last year during the same period for a 48% increase.

Deputies conducted 55 traffic stops during March, up from 22 last year for a 150% increase. Ten citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police log include one home invasion, three medical assists, five animal complaints, three citizen assists, three welfare checks, seven mental health, and one sudden death.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office described the following noteworthy events in Webster Township:

On March 7th, Deputies responded to the intersection of Mast and North Territorial Road for a serious injury crash. Witnesses reported a sedan ran the red light and was struck by a box truck. Witnesses further advised that the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. Deputies arrived and found the driver of the sedan to be severely injured and assisted with getting them extricated from the vehicle and transported to the University of Michigan Hospital. Based on the injuries, the Traffic Unit was activated and responded to the scene. The investigation found that the driver of the sedan was impaired by both alcohol and marijuana. Further investigation into the crash continues.

On March 22nd, Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Woods Trail for an attempted Home Invasion which just occurred. The residents reported observing a silver Jeep pull into their driveway and a white male wearing a business suit exit. The subject was carrying a plastic bag and the residents believed it may be a delivery. The subject then walked past the front door and around the back of the residence. The subject then attempted to open the rear door before smashing a windowpane. The subject was then scared off by the resident and their K-9. The suspect ran back to his vehicle and fled the area. The residents were able to photograph the suspect’s vehicle as it fled. Deputies checked the area and distributed a flyer to neighboring jurisdictions, however, no suspect has been identified.

On March 24th, Deputies investigated a Fraud in the 6800 block of Daly Road. The victim reported meeting a subject on an online dating site. The suspect indicated that they were wealthy and could assist the victim in making large amounts of money through Bitcoin. The victim sent the suspect just over one million dollars before realizing they could not access the Bitcoin account without the suspect. The case has been turned over to the FBI for further investigation.

