DUMC’s Massive Spring Sale is Almost Here

If you like a great deal, don’t miss the Dexter United Methodist Church Spring Rummage Sale on April 29-30.

Think of it as a threefer, a way to 1) stave off some of this inflation, 2) shop locally supporting local causes, and 3) financially contribute to international efforts providing food, housing, and education for families.

And you get the item of your choice in return, which I guess makes it a fourfer.

Those who’ve been around Dexter for at least or more are probably familiar with DUMC’s massive spring sale at its main campus located at 7643 Huron River Dr. just outside of Dexter. An acre of lawn outside displays furniture, appliances, bicycles, sports equipment, tools, and whatever else can be imagined. Inside the church’s gymnasium, Newkirk Commons, tables are loaded with clothes, toys, books, kitchenware, decorations, and more.

The women’s and men’s groups of DUMC spend the week setting up tables and tents, organizing the donated goods into their respective departments. All told, around 700 hours of volunteer time go into the event. Thousands of dollars are raised. Except for the tents and other incidental costs, all the money goes to local and international charitable programs.

The DUMC Spring Rummage Sale has been held for 35 years, beginning in the church’s former Central Street building basement. Join in the fun and tradition and get yourself some great deals.

See the flyer below for donation drop off times and other details.