Dexter Township makes road improvements a priority

Dexter Township is devoting nearly $800,000 on some much needed road work that includes improvements to a section of Huron River Drive.

The Dexter Township Board approved an agreement between the township and Washtenaw County Road Commission at its April 19 meeting that totaled $799,863. The WCRC works with townships, including Dexter Township, throughout the county to maintain local roads.

Dexter Township Board Trustee Karen Sikkenga said a rubric, which considered details like road condition, rates of accidents and daily traffic county, was used in selecting which roads would be worked on this year.

To pay for these projects, the township is using some funding from this year’s budget and some money that was left over from last year’s road fund.

Sikkenga said it will be good to see improvements on these roads. She this section of Huron River Drive, which is also a shared project with neighboring Webster Township, hasn’t been done in years, so it’s long overdue.

The list of projects is:

Dust control of three solid applications of Kaiser Well brine on all local gravel/limestone roads within the township at an estimated price of $31,032.

Fleming Road, Dexter-Pinckney Road to Dexter Townhall Road, with work to include tree cutting, roadside berm removal, ditching, shaping the existing surface, application of 6,500 tons of limestone and project restoration at a cost of $173,400.

Huron River Drive, North Territorial to Strawberry Lake Road, with work to include heavy brushing, tree cutting, ditching, culvert installations, roadside berm removal, shaping existing surface, application of 10,650 tons of limestone and project restoration at $189,500.

McKinley Road, Fen Ridge Drive to Cooper Ridge Drive, with work to include tree cutting, ditching, shaping the existing surface, application of 5,300 tons of limestone and project restoration at an estimated cost of $67,500. This is proposed to be a shared project with Lima Township.

Riker Road, Island Lake Road to North Territorial Road, with work to include tree cutting, roadside berm removal, ditching, shaping the existing surface, application of 10,400 tons of limestone and project restoration at $276,700.

Wylie Road, Island Lake Road to Lima Township line, with work to include shaping the existing surface, application of 1,550 tons of limestone and project restoration at an estimated price of $38,700.

McKinley Road, Waterloo Road to Fen Ridge Drive, with work to include tree cutting, shaping the surface, application of 3,200 tons of limestone and project restoration at a price of $76,400.