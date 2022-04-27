Dexter Community Report, 04-25-22

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Mill Creek Brewery: After working through parking space issues with the Planning Commission, developers expect to submit their site plan in June for consideration by the Planning Commission at its July meeting.

Speed Study: The City is conducting a speed study along the Dexter-Ann Arbor Road corridor coming into and going out of town.

Downtown Pedestrian Zone: “Please Walk Your Wheels” signs will be spray-painted on the sidewalks downtown to remind visitors that only foot traffic is allowed on the sidewalks.

Outdoor Sculptures: This year’s new outdoor sculptures will be installed in June.

Community Survey: The survey closes on April 29. So far, more than 700 surveys have been completed.

Community Garden: The City is taking applications for this year’s plots, with priority given to Dexter residents.

Waste Removal Rate Increase: Waste Management has notified the City of a possible rate increase of $1.96 per customer effective May 1. The City is scheduling a meeting with WM to discuss the issue.

Mill Creek Park North: The redevelopment of Mill Creek Park North (behind the fire station) has stalled due to a lack of quorum at the Parks and Recreation meetings. Consultants for the project are scheduled to attend the Commission’s next meeting.

Michigan Trails Magazine: Dexter’s Border-to-Border Trail is featured on the cover of Michigan Trails Magazine. Copies should be arriving soon and can be found at the Dexter Creamery’s informational kiosk and the City Offices.

RRFB Program Update: The Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon at the crosswalk on Ann Arbor Street at Edison is out of service and will be returned to the manufacturer for a program update. The same service will be needed for the RRFBs on Dan Hoey Road.

3045 Broad Street: The City is meeting with interested developers to hear their possible plans for the vacant property adjacent to Mill Creek Park and Erratic Ales.