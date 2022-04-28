Calling All Graphic Designers - Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce Seeks Refreshed Logo

The Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce is in the market for a new, updated logo. The logo should be representative of Dexter and contain "Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce". The contest is open to the public and, because we are NOT designers, we are leaving it up to you. A cash prize of $200 will be awarded to the winning artist. We will adopt your design as our logo and give you credit for you awesomeness. Plus you'll have the bragging rights that the logo you designed is now featured by one VERY cool organization. Designs must be submitted by May 21 and the winning art will be chosen at the May 25 Board of Directors meeting. All submissions become the property of the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce.Send you submissions via email to info@dexterchamber.org.

