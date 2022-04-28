Dexter Track Sweeps SEC Red Tri-Meet

The Dexter boys’ and girls’ track and field teams picked up a pair of Sec Red wins as the Dreadnaughts swept a home tri-meet Tuesday night.

The girls beat Monroe 80-57 and Bedford 86-50, while the boys beat Monroe 83-54 and Bedford 74-62.

Jamie Giese won the shot put and was second in the discus with a PR of 103-02.

Sophia Mettes led the charge for the Dexter pole vault team by taking first with an 11-0-foot leap. The Dreadnaughts swept the first six places in the vault.

The girls won three of four relays, picking up victories in the 4x100, 4x400, and 4x800.

Isabella Gaetino won the 100, Ashley Mitchell 800, Amanda McGill 1600, and Annabel O’Haver in the 3200.

Second-place finishes went to Emily Kate Covert in the 100, Hannah Berenson 400, Annissa Sisson 800, Hannah McComas 1600, Sidney Streetman 3200, Cecilia Tagliabue 300 hurdles, the 4x200 relay, and Ellie Manly pole vault,

For the boys, Jonny Adamczyk won the 400 and Brandon Anderson the 800.

Josiah Hayter swept the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Josh Lamb won the 3200. The Dreads won the 4x800 relay, James Livingston the shot put, Samuel Fitzpatrick the high jump, and Cole Sheldon the pole vault.

Lamb finished second in the 1600, the 4x100 relay, Clark Sheldon second in the pole vault, and Cole Sheldon second in the long jump.