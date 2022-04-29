Dexter Softball Crushes Jackson

The Dexter softball team snapped a three-game skid Wednesday as the Dreadnaughts routed Jackson 23-0.

The Dreadnaughts pounded out 24 hits and Audrey Gauthier and Paige Sayler combined to toss a three-inning no-hitter striking out 10 Vikings.

Dexter bats were hot from the start with ten first inning runs and never looked back. They added seven in the second and six in the third to finish off the rout.

Gauthier had a big night at the plate with four hits and four RBI, while Camryn Chase had three hits and four RBI.

Hannah Marsik collected three hits and three RBI, Anika Busdeker and Ella Mitchell three hits and two RBI each, Maddie Ohlman three hits and three RBI, Sayler two hits and two RBI, Morgan Sturmer two hits and an RBI, and Clara Chevillet a hit and RBi.

Dexter improved to 3-5 overall on the season.