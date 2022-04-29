Dexter Water Polo Takes Down Walled Lake

The Dexter boys’ water polo team broke a recent slump with a 13-9 win over Walled Lake Tuesday night.

Walled Lake came out quick and took a 2-1 lead over the Dreadnaughts after one quarter, but Dexter would bounce back.

The Dreads scored five times in the second to take a 6-3 lead at the break.

Dexter would hold an 8-5 lead after three and put the game away by outscoring Walled Lake 5-4 in the fourth.

Tristan Lorincz led Dexter with five goals and two assists.

Joe Sharon, Jack Potsos and Otto Krueger had two goals and an assist each. Lucas Greatorex and Grady Wheeler collected one goal each, while Daniel Biolowicz picked up an assist.

Garrett Anderson made six saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.

The JV used a big seven-goal third period to beat Walled Lake 10-7.

Adam Bergen and LiamMacneil scored three goals each, while Owen Ragnes had two goals and two assists. Travis Fitch had a goal and two assists and Dima Griffiths a goal and assist.

Eli Johnston had a big game in net for the Dreads with 11 saves.