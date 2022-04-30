Dexter Soccer Rallies Past Huron in SEC Red Battle

An SEC Red battle between two of the top teams in the SEC Red saw Dexter rally in the second half to knock off previously unbeaten Ann Arbor Huron 2-1 Tuesday night.

Huron scored in the first two minutes of the game by launching a shot just under the cross bar and into the net for a quick 1-0 lead.

The teams went back and forth with quality chances, but the score stayed at 1-0 into the half.

Laci Jernigan made a nice move past a defender and centered a pass that Cadi Murphy drilled home to tie the game at 1-1 just over two minutes into the second half.

The Dreadnaughts had the momentum and carried most of the play and with just under six minutes to go, they earned a corner kick. Bella Malek headed the corner and it bounced right to Jernigan who tapped it home to give the Dreads the lead and would turn out to be the game-winner.

The Dreadnaughts then took care of 7-0 Thursday night.

Jernigan scored a pair of goals and picked up an assist to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Avery Newton added a pair of goals, while Murphy had a goal and three assists. CeCe Pallazolo added a goal and assist, Esther Hashikawa one goal, and Malek picked up two assists.

Dexter improved to 5-1 in the SEC Red and 5-2 overall.