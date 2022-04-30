Dexter Golfers Tenth at Highest Honors Invite

The Dexter golf team finished 10th at the Highest Honors Invitational at Huron Meadows Metropark Golf Course Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 332 in the meet won by Livonia Stevenson with 307.

Dom Sortor led the Dreadnaughts with an 18-hole round of 76 to finish tied for sixth overall.

Allen Labadie finished with a round of 83 and Braden Richards 84. Dylan Hutchison shot 89 and Corey Burga 93.

The Dreads swept a SEC tri-meet at Washtenaw Golf Club Friday.

Dexter shot a team score of 178, clipping Huron with 180 and Ypsilanti 318.

Sortor shot 41 and Labadie 43 to lead the Dreadnaughts. Niko Michos shot 46, Hutchison 48, Burga 50, and Jacob Hofe 51.